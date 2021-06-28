Season Two of “Today is a Good Day” Podcast Begins Today for Parents Experiencing the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Martha Sharkey is the Founder & CEO of Today is a Good Day Martha Sharkey, Founder & CEO of Today is a Good Day in the studio recording a podcast.

FLOURTOWN, PA., USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second season of the Today is a Good Day podcast begins today with the first episode now available.

Created by the founders of the Today is a Good Day nonprofit, the supportive podcast is targeted to parents who have a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Martha and Paul Sharkey of Flourtown, Pennsylvania in suburban Philadelphia, are parents who personally experienced the NICU. Their experience inspired them to create the Today is a Good Day organization so they could help other families.

Providing personal and financial support for families who experience the NICU is Today is a Good Day’s mission. The mission is realized through various events and outreach programs including the Today is a Good Day podcast.

“Navigating the Ups and Downs of Loss and Joy in the NICU,” The Importance of Friendships in the NICU,” and “When Your Life is Not What You Expected,” are names of three of the 10 episodes in the first season. Each episode is an intimate conversation between Martha Sharkey and a parent who had a child in the NICU, doctors and nurses, and professionals offering support for families. Season Two follows the same format.

“These are personal stories from people who have been there,” Martha Sharkey explained. She’d like parents to view the podcast as a “new point of support” as they navigate their NICU journey. Sharkey hopes the Today is a Good Day podcast will be a helpful part of families’ conversations.

The Today is a Good Day Podcast is available on popular podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. Listeners are invited to visit the Today is a Good Day YouTube page to access and subscribe to Season Two of the podcast https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvg-XvJtqSbJ67VVNLxj6zQ. Care Packages for Families, “Navigate the NICU” sessions at hospitals and direct financial assistance through partner organizations are Today is a Good Day’s core programs.

Inspired by their intense journey at Abington Hospital’s NICU in Abington, Pa., Martha and Paul Sharkey founded the non-profit organization Today is a Good Day in 2014 in honor of their daughter, Claire Josephine, and in memory of her identical twin sister, Mary Gladys. Claire and Mary were born at just 23 weeks and 5 days, and after only two weeks, Mary passed away. Miraculously, Claire beat the odds and came home after 103 days in the NICU.

Following their extended stay, the Sharkey family discovered there was a significant gap in care directed towards parents in the NICU. It can often be a turbulent and lonely experience for parents, filled with extremely difficult and life-changing decisions being made on behalf of their child. Today is a Good Day helps families throughout their NICU journey by providing them with personal and financial support. Since its inception, the organization has partnered with several hospital systems and has served over 5,000 families. For more information, visit https://www.todayisagoodday.org/ or contact Martha Sharkey at martha@todayisagoodday.org, 717-615-8770 or Lisa Simon, lsimon@sprytecom.com, 215.545.4715 x22.