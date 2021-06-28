Traffic Signals To Begin Operating In North Odessa

ODESSA – Recently installed traffic signals at Highway 385 (Andrews Highway) and 87th Street in north Odessa are scheduled to go into full operation Tuesday (June 29) after being put in all-red flash mode over the weekend. (Moving to the green-yellow-red operation could possibly be delayed by severe weather.)

In addition to the traffic signals, left turn lane improvements on Highway 385 were built in a way that is unique in the Odessa District. The left turn lanes are slightly offset from each other and governed by their own signal heads. A concrete median now separates the turn lanes from main lane traffic.

New triangular concrete medians have also changed how the Highway 385 service roads connect with 87th Street. Service road traffic now must turn right at 87th Street, regardless of the direction of traffic. This improves safety by reducing conflict points in the intersection. It also improves efficiency of the signals. Service road traffic is not allowed to cross 87th Street. The right turns are governed by a yield condition. The new arrangement has altered some commuting patterns.

Work has also been done to improve drainage at the intersection and allow water to flow under the road through culverts. Some median and drainage work between northbound Highway 387 and the east service road still needs to be completed.

The configuration of 87th Street has also changed. Now 87th Street has a through lane, a dedicated right turn lane and a dedicated left turn lane in each direction. Concrete medians separate eastbound and westbound traffic.

The project is expected to be complete about four months ahead of schedule.

Reece Albert Inc. of San Angelo and Midland won the project with a low bid of a little less than $2.94 million. This is more expensive than just installing traffic signals because of the road work and drainage work completed in the project.