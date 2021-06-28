New TUDCA Product Offers Enhanced Drainage Benefits

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Releases TUDCA Complete to Provide More support in One Supplement

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas has released an updated version of their product TUDCA Plus. The new product, TUDCA Complete, includes twice as many capsules in one bottle and provides more all-around drainage and digestive support. TUDCA Complete is designed to cultivate liver, gallbladder, and kidney health all in one capsule.

Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of Microbe Formulas, says, “Two of the six guiding principles that we live by at Microbe Formulas are ‘Ease of Implementation’ and ‘Ease of Understanding.’ This new product allows us to simplify the process for our customers with a straightforward solution to support the kidneys, liver, and the bile duct system.”

He adds, “In the lab, our scientists found a new way to incorporate supportive herbs, natural bile acid, and our proprietary BioActive Carbon. Because of this discovery, we have been able to confidently create a new, updated formula with these key ingredients and expect it will greatly benefit our customers moving forward.”

The new product, TUDCA Complete, includes a blend of tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA), BioActive Carbon, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), and six botanicals — beetroot, gynostemma, marshmallow root, milk thistle, parsley, and stoneroot.

Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of Microbe, explains, “Poor bile flow is a common factor in digestive discomfort. While the body naturally produces TUDCA in small amounts, supplementing with TUDCA can help further support healthy bile flow. When paired with all-natural herbs, BioActive Carbon, and NAC, TUDCA’s benefits for liver, digestive, and mitochondrial health are amplified.”

The all-in-one proprietary blend eliminates the need to take multiple liver, bile, and kidney support supplements. TUDCA Complete is introduced in Step One of Microbe Formulas’ Foundational Protocol to establish proper drainage support through healthy bile flow and kidney and liver function. It’s also included in the Poop Pack Kit. The product is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.

TUDCA Complete will be available for purchase on the Microbe website and included in the respective bundles starting Monday, June 21st.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.

