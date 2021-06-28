Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Shooting, non-fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

              

CASE#: 21B102591

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier                                   

STATION:  BCI-East, Westminster Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 approx. 1902 hrs

LOCATION:  VT Route 9, Marlboro, VT

INCIDENT NATURE: Shooting, non-fatal

VICTIM: Name withheld pending further investigation 

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 06/27/2021 at approximately 1902 hours the Vermont State Police in Westminster received several 911 calls reporting a subject being shot at a residence located near Hogback Mountain on Vermont Route 9 in the town of Marlboro. One adult male subject was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital by private vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds. That subject was later transferred by DHART Helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. This subject is currently listed in critical condition. One individual was detained pending further investigation and has since been released. The names of those involved are not currently being released. Initial investigation indicates the parties involved were known to one another, and there is no danger to the general public.

Detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with members of the Field Force Division and the Crime Scene Search Team, are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to please contact detectives at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

- 30 -

Westminster Barracks / Shooting, non-fatal

