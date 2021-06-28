Beard and Me Introduces Timeless Beard Grooming Products.
Beard and Me celebrates its Grand Opening Online with class never goes out of style productsTOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You only get one opportunity to make a first impression and unkept facial hair is a surefire way to miss out on a second chance. Beard and Me is a male grooming brand founded on the principle that class never goes out of style. Their line of men’s grooming products includes beard oils, beard and face washes, and beard balms to soothe, protect, and style even the most unruly beards.
A recent survey shows that 33% of all American males have facial hair of some kind. However, facial hair can cause dry skin, ingrown hairs, acne, and dandruff. Beard and Me is the answer to all of the common problems caused by the growth of facial hair. Their beard balms, beard oils, and face and beard washes are designed to hydrate and restore balance to the face for healthy, radiant skin and a glossy beard. Beard and Me products come in a range of high-quality, captivating scents that will leave people asking “What’s in your beard?”
Beard and Me features products that are hand-mixed, hand-poured, and hand-labeled in the USA for a one-of-a-kind, premium product every time. Each order includes free shipping services and comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee. Their products are initially available to the USA market, with plans to expand worldwide in the future.
You can learn more by visiting their website and celebrate their Grand Online Opening. Learn more about keeping yourself or favorite man looking his best. Men’s grooming products are on the rise with the increasing popularity of facial hair. Beard an Me’s handmade beard oils, beard balms, and face and beard washes protect and enhance facial hair for a grooming routine that becomes an anticipated daily ritual.
