EarningCoach Marketing Adds eMail Marketing for Attorneys, Dentists, and Chiropractors
With email marketing, it’s cheaper to keep a customer than to get a new one!LAKEWOOD, NJ, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarningCoach Marketing is a New Jersey-based full-service marketing agency that’s made its mark helping professionals in the US and Canada achieve their business goals. For over a decade, the digital marketing agency has utilized website design, search engine optimization, Google’s pay-per-call, video marketing, and reputation management services. Now, the agency is adding email marketing for professionals to its repertoire.
Many businesses spend their advertising dollars trying to attract brand new business while neglecting their current customer base. EarningCoach Marketing’s new email marketing service is designed to increase return on investment by targeting a business’s current client base and communicating with the people most likely to make a repeat purchase or book an appointment. Marketing Metrics shares that businesses have a 60-70% chance of selling to returning customers, while the likelihood of selling to a new prospect is only 5-10%. Likewise, Emmett C. Murphy and Mark Murphy’s Leading on the Edge of Chaos: The 10 Critical Elements for Success in Volatile Times reveals that 80% of future revenue will come from 20% of a brand’s existing customer base.
New customers are always welcome, but return business is the key to longevity! When businesses stay in touch with old customers, clients, and patients regarding new services or repeat visits, sales go up while spending goes down. In fact, in his B2B Customer Experience Priorities In An Economic Downturn: Key Customer Usability Initiatives In A Soft Economy, Alan E. Webber’s research shows that acquiring a new customer costs five times more than maintaining a current customer. EarningCoach Marketing’s new email marketing service will help professionals across the US and Canada save money on marketing while increasing their return on investment.
Hundreds of businesses have trusted EarningCoach Marketing with their “marketing strategies for earning success.” Now, the team at EarningCoach Marketing has even more to offer. Get in touch today to get a custom quote for an email marketing strategy designed to reinvigorate your existing customer base.
EarningCoach Marketing
Website: http://earningcoachmarketing.com/
Email: info@earningcoachmarketing.com
Phone: +1 732-523-2600
Marvin Drobes
EarningCoach Marketing
+1 732-523-2600
mdrobes@earningcoachmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn