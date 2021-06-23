Ileana Kane Marketing Guarantees Top Rankings On Google With A Double Down Performance Guarantee
Utilize SEO to reach new customers and ensure long-term growth online.CHULA VISTA, CA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ileana Kane Marketing is a multi-service internet marketing agency in Chula Vista that’s helping local businesses across California expand their brand through high-yield marketing strategies. They provide website development and design, social media marketing, digital PR, and search engine optimization (SEO) services-- backed by their Double Down Performance Guarantee System.
While many SEO agencies advertise great results, Ileana Kane Marketing guarantees it. Their Double Down Performance Guarantee System promises customers:
1. Five new and relevant keyword rankings every month on the first two pages of Google’s search engine results pages.
2. A monthly net positive keyword ranking gain for pre-existing rankings.
Ileana Kane Marketing’s revolutionary two-part guarantee captures new and relevant keywords while continually improving the rankings of pre-existing and established keywords. All SEO work is done in-house-- never outsourced-- for results you can trust. At Ileana Kane Marketing, clients aren’t just a name or a number. The experienced team of SEO experts provides professional and personalized service to fully understand and promote every client in a fresh, unique way that drives traffic and increases conversions.
Google’s search algorithm considers more than 200 factors when ranking websites, and Ileana Kane Marketing keeps its finger on the pulse of the algorithm and its updates to consistently deliver higher rankings on Google for all of its clients. In February 2021, Google received 80.93 billion visits, and SEO is the key to diverting some of that traffic to your website. Ileana Kane Marketing employs unique strategies to maximize your placement alongside consistent, tried-and-true methods of boosting rankings through SEO to deliver positive results for every client, every single month. Guaranteed.
Hundreds of businesses have trusted their SEO to Ileana Kane Marketing, and have watched their website increase in search engine results, leading to new clients, repeat visits, and increased revenue. With Ileana Kane Marketing’s Double Down Performance Guarantee System, you’ve got nothing to lose, and search rankings to gain! Get in touch today for a personalized quote on your SEO marketing campaign at Ileana Kane Marketing.
Ileana Kane Marketing
Website: https://ileanakane.com
Phone: 424-333-6223
Ileana Kane
Ileana Kane Marketing
+1 424-333-6223
ileana@ileanakane.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn