Systematix Infotech has conferred the honor of Best Brand 2021 by “Madhya Pradesh Brand Leadership Awards 2021”
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Brand Congress regional team evaluated the awardees for the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. This award ties the brands with best practices delivered. The brands are assessed for how they drive their operations with customer-centricity.
The virtual award hosted by World Brand Congress is endorsed by the leading business person from 60 nations worldwide.
Purpose-led Brand
We're glad that Systematix Infotech got this recognition while competing with some of the fellow prestigious brands, showing the excellence and richness in our value, quality deliverables, and customer satisfaction – 3 crucial drivers for any brand. Our enthusiasm to achieve rapid business growth while caring for every employee made it possible for us to sustain this pandemic and grab such a prestigious award after such a stringent screening of several companies.
Rightly-driven Approach
Getting this award is startling but a compelling award for the Systematix Brand. To stand with some of the prestigious fellow brands, like MobiKwik, Standard Chartered Bank, & Amul, who received the same recognition, has made us pause and think how far we have come since our inception. This award assures that our vision, approach, and leadership are directed in the right way.
Connect, Collaborate & Commit
Customers are constantly looking for brands delivering quality results while following the best standards. We try to be one such service provider that serves the purpose. We emphasize the excellence of every delivery, and a team of reviewers constantly assess our every delivery. This practice has helped us reduce the errors and bring perfection and finesse in each of our deliveries.
We understand that not every business can be invested with the same commitment in the digital space, and hence our services are tailored and customized to suit our customer’s needs.
With 100% customer-centricity, we are glad to be counted amongst some of the best brains worldwide engaged in the most successful and sought-after businesses. We feel like we have succeeded in answering the most common yet critical challenges businesses face today with our bouquet of services. And we are committed to keeping up on the same path with some of our rapid-fire brand-building awards.
About Systematix
Systematix Infotech (A CMMI Level 3 Company) is known for its innovation-driven approach in the field of Information Technology. With 16+ years of experience serving 900+ clients worldwide, the company marks a strong presence in transforming and inspiring businesses and trends globally and providing top-notch services such as RPA Consulting, eCommerce Development & IT Staff Augmentation.
Kapil Khandelwal
About Systematix
Systematix Infotech (A CMMI Level 3 Company) is known for its innovation-driven approach in the field of Information Technology. With 16+ years of experience serving 900+ clients worldwide, the company marks a strong presence in transforming and inspiring businesses and trends globally and providing top-notch services such as RPA Consulting, eCommerce Development & IT Staff Augmentation.
Kapil Khandelwal
Systematix infotech Pvt. Ltd.
+1 713-701-5311
