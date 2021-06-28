July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won’t be Delayed by Construction

NASHVILLE – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday, and 91% of them will drive to their destination. This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.

“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

