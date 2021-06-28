Health Validation Platform CLEARED4 Partners with Australian Tech Company Contact Harald to Support Mobile Workforces
CLEARED4 will expand its contact tracing options with wearable technology to accommodate more organizations such as universities, film & TV production companies
We have the ability to adapt our technology and through partners like Contact Harald offer top-level health solutions to our clients”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, today announced its partnership with Contact Harald, an Australian based technology company. Contact Harald utilizes Bluetooth technology, placed in a card worn on the body, to provide optimal contact tracing support, without the invasive requirement of a mobile phone app.
— Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president of CLEARED4
CLEARED4’s partnership with Contact Harald will provide effortless safety solutions for mobile workforces and environments, such as film productions, manufacturing sites, and school campuses.
CLEARED4 is a HIPAA-compliant platform developed for the regulatory, administrative, and financial burdens placed on organizations wanting to reopen during this pandemic. The company validated its 10 millionth COVID access pass earlier this month and is currently enabling more than 2 million access pass entries per month and growing rapidly.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected in real-time to any form of access control, including venue apps or employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to any specific location within a building or venue. CLEARED4’s platform can be used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamlessly integrated product in the app of a third-party. The innovative technology allows clients to choose selected rules to enable customized access with any government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables, and facial recognition.
The CLEARED4 solution has been designed to offer a long-term, flexible, and modular approach to allow businesses and venues to determine which safety rules to gauge as pandemic requirements rapidly change.
“We have the ability to adapt our technology and through partners like Contact Harald offer top-level health solutions to our clients,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president of CLEARED4. “Busy workplaces--like warehouses--now have an easier option for contact tracing.”
"Partnering with CLEARED4’s platform to reach more people with Contact Harald's superior contact tracing solutions is an exciting opportunity," said Nick O'Halloran, Contact Harald's co-founder. "User participation is a crucial component of effective contact tracing, and this partnership will allow us to keep more people safe and working, as we all learn to live in a world where protecting ourselves from Covid-19 is essential as we move with cautious optimism towards post-pandemic living."
O'Halloran continued, "Contact Harald provides a simple and easy to use technology, while also maintaining user privacy. If we do not provide simple and private solutions, we will never benefit from effective contact tracing. Contact Harald does just that."
For more information visit CLEARED4.org.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is the largest and most trusted health validation platform that enables its clients and users to safely return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform, allowing partners to connect COVID-19 health status information from any data source to any form of ID for access control and zone management. CLEARED4 is able to accept and validate any health pass and integrate seamlessly into partner apps, allowing for the most flexibility on the market.
CLEARED4 connects a user’s health data to a building’s access control in real-time enabling clients to configure what level of COVID-19 safety is needed to meet local health guidelines, including ID verification for contract tracing, temperature checking, COVID-19 symptom monitoring, test results and now vaccination validation. Importantly, CLEARED4 does not own nor use the data collected for any other purpose. A user’s identity nor personal health information is never shared with any third party.
CLEARED4 is a pioneer in the space, launching in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and now including additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted at organizations and venues across the country including Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, corporations like Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, multiple hedge funds and retails shops, municipalities including Suffolk County, and school districts across the country including Manhasset and Oyster Bay in NY.
About Contact Harald
- Contact Harald is a wearable, Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing card solution designed to allow businesses to safely return to work and comply with government regulations
- Putting your privacy first by using only Bluetooth technology, Contact Harald removes the need for downloadable and geo-tracking phone applications
- Businesses only need a Contact Harald card and basic employee information that's already on file to get their workplaces COVID safe - going above existing - WorkSafe protocols that are in place to protect your workforce and customers
- Some of Contact Harald's clients include New England College of Optometry, DPR Construction, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, and more.
Kaitlyn Kurosky
High10 Media
PR@CLEARED4.org