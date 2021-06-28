Rondeau's Kickboxing Success Stories
Christina Rondeau makes another life changing impact with member Laina BorowskiJOHNSTON, RI, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rondeau’s Kickboxing is much more than a fitness center, it is where woman and men find a healthy lifestyle and their mental health improves. Christina Rondeau and her team of coaches mentor each of their members, guiding them through their workouts & coaching each on meal plans. Rondeau’s Kickboxing quickly becomes that time of the day that the member can focus on themselves, their goals and are among others that have similar goals and objectives. Best of all it is judgment free and where members constantly encourage each other. Many members share their story, “their success story”, Here is Lainas’ Story!
“I’ve battled with my weight for most of my life. I have lost weight at various times only to gain it all back plus an extra 20 pounds or more each time. At age 42 I was well over 300 pounds! I was sad, depressed, lacked confidence, and questioned my self-worth. I suffered severely from social anxiety, and I was in a very dark place. I just knew it was time to do something! I reached out to a bariatric surgeon and after lots of appointments, testing, and therapy sessions, I underwent gastric bypass surgery in September of 2018. I lost approximately 110 pounds!
While I am a remote teleworker, I travelled twice per month to NC for my job. Walking through the airports, walking to and from the office, and an occasional workout at the hotel gym was basically what made up my exercise routine. I hated exercise, hated working out! I had every excuse in the book why I couldn’t work out!
Fast forward to March of 2020 when my company suspended travel due to the pandemic! My exercise routine became walking from the kitchen table, where my office was temporarily set up, to the refrigerator, thinking the food fairy would make a delivery of some amazing food and snacks! Most of those trips to the fridge were because I was thinking I was hungry when I was not! The weight started to creep back and fast! A tough love conversation with my primary care doctor during my annual physical in October of 2020 was exactly what I needed! I literally drove from his office directly to the RKB Atwood Ave facility, and joined! I started kickboxing and instantly fell in love with the workout, the trainers, the members, and the facility. The inspiration, judgement free zone, coaching, and training was unlike any other.
Everyone at RKB has their own story…the coaches and members are all so inspiring, supportive of one another, and utterly amazing people! I now understand how someone can love working out. It is not working out if you love what you are doing! There are no more excuses for me. Now, I am committed to fitting my workouts in because without them, I struggle to make it through the day! While the inches lost continue to be amazing, I have gained so, so much more…confidence, self-love, and my gym family to only name a few! Christina, her amazing team of coaches, her training style, and her facility have profoundly changed my life for the better! My only regret is not becoming a member sooner!”
Rondeau’s Kickboxing is located on 609 Killingly St. and 1408 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI. You can check out the full schedule at www.rkblive.com. Rondeau’s Kickboxing always have their doors open, welcoming new members and ready to change lives! You can contact them at info@rkblive.com or call 401-996-5425.
