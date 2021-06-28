Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

|
Adams
Village of Manchester
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Auglaize
Auglaize County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Brown
Brown County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Butler
City of Fairfield
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Modern Psychiatry and Wellness LLC
MED
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
Carroll
Carroll County Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Adams Township
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Clark County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Coshocton
Coshocton Public Library
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Public Library
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Oxford Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
City of Pickerington
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Franklin
Groveport Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Department of Aging
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Public Safety
|
10/21/2019 TO 06/24/2021
|
Performance Audit
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fulton
Swancreek Township
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia
Gallia County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Guernsey
Westland Township
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
ReGeneration Bond Hill
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
River City Correctional Center
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Springfield Township Community Improvement Corporation
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Freedom Township
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Village of Highland
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Holmes County Family and Children First Council
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Holmesville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Celeryville Conservancy District
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
Village of Oak Hill Community Improvement Corporation
|
01/01/2017 TO 05/27/2021
Jefferson
Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Laketran
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Franklin Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
St. Albans Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Hanover
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lorain City School District
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wellington Exempted Village School District
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Toledo Community Improvement Corporation
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Village of West Jefferson
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Ohio Transit Risk Pool
IPA
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020
Miami
Brown Township
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Troy-Miami County Public Library
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Caldwell Public Library
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Batesville
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Sugar Creek Joint Economic Development District
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Marblehead
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Village of Mantua
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Sandusky County Community Improvement Corporation
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Lindsey
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Portsmouth City School District
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Russia Community Improvement Corporation
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Massillon Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Springfield Local School District
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tuscarawas
Oxford Township
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Taylor Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
Woodland Union Cemetery
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Warren County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Washington
Lowell-Adams Joint Fire District
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Wayne County Family and Children First Council
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
Village of Custar
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Antrim Township
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
