June 28, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Village of Manchester IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Auglaize Auglaize County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Brown Brown County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Butler City of Fairfield IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Modern Psychiatry and Wellness LLC MED 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 Carroll Carroll County Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Adams Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Clark County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Coshocton Coshocton Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Cleveland Public Library C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Oxford Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield City of Pickerington Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Franklin Groveport Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Department of Aging 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Public Safety 10/21/2019 TO 06/24/2021 Performance Audit Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Swancreek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Gallia Gallia County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Guernsey Westland Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton ReGeneration Bond Hill 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 River City Correctional Center 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Springfield Township Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Freedom Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Village of Highland 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Holmes County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Holmesville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Celeryville Conservancy District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Village of Oak Hill Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2017 TO 05/27/2021 Jefferson Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Laketran C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Franklin Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 St. Albans Township FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Hanover IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lorain City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wellington Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Toledo Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Village of West Jefferson IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Ohio Transit Risk Pool IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020 Miami Brown Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Troy-Miami County Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Caldwell Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Batesville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Sugar Creek Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Marblehead 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Village of Mantua IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Sandusky County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Lindsey IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Portsmouth City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Shelby Russia Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Massillon Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Springfield Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tuscarawas Oxford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Union Taylor Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert Woodland Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Warren County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Washington Lowell-Adams Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Village of Custar 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Antrim Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

