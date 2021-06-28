Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 28, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adams

Village of Manchester

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

City of Fairfield

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Modern Psychiatry and Wellness LLC

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Adams Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Public Library

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Oxford Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

City of Pickerington

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

Groveport Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Aging

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Public Safety

 

10/21/2019 TO 06/24/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Swancreek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Westland Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

ReGeneration Bond Hill

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

River City Correctional Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Township Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Freedom Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Village of Highland

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Holmesville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Celeryville Conservancy District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Village of Oak Hill Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2017 TO 05/27/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Mid East Ohio Regional Council

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Laketran

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Franklin Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

St. Albans Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Hanover

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wellington Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Toledo Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Village of West Jefferson

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Ohio Transit Risk Pool

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Brown Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Troy-Miami County Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Caldwell Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Batesville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Sugar Creek Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Marblehead

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Village of Mantua

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Lindsey

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Portsmouth City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Russia Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Massillon Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Springfield Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Oxford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Taylor Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Woodland Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Washington

Lowell-Adams Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Village of Custar

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Antrim Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
         

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

