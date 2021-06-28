Impervious Data Backup and Recovery & Secure Messaging: Central Data Storage is Officially ISO 27001:2013 Certified

CDS, a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant data solutions, has gone above and beyond to safeguard customer information assets by obtaining ISO certification.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Data Storage (CDS), a leading provider of data backup and recovery and secure messaging solutions for healthcare businesses, has gone above and beyond to safeguard the information assets of its customers, employees, and business by obtaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification.

When disaster strikes, they are now more prepared than ever to restore any data losses and keep their business running optimally. CDS’ newly obtained certificate is the most globally recognized information security standard. It prescribes a set of rules that helps organizations to protect their information by adopting an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

More Than Just HIPAA Compliant Cloud Storage

Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification is a great milestone for CDS. It demonstrates that the company is deeply invested in the people, tools, and systems that protect not only the organization’s data but that of its clients and employees.

“Achieving this certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting the information assets of our customers, employees, and our business to the highest standards of information security on a global scale,” announced Edward Conklin, Founder and CEO of CDS. “The demanding process of achieving certification has strengthened our infrastructure while preparing us for growth”.

Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the ISO 27001 is the leading international standard focused on information security.

The process of becoming ISO certified is an extensive, grueling, multi-year process that requires involvement from internal and external stakeholders.

-Ends-

Notes to Editors:

About Central Data Storage

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, CDS offers HIPAA compliant file sharing, data backup and recovery and secure messaging services to healthcare businesses who require peace of mind when it comes to the safety of their patients’ personal information.

CDS has one sole focus: protecting the data of its clients. Their tailored services help businesses battle everyday tech threats including ransomware, stolen devices, natural disasters, and human error.

Further information:

Ed Conklin

Central Data Storage LLC

888-907-1227 | 402-770-4177

https://www.centraldatastorage.com/

ed@centraldatastorage.com