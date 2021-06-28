VARStreet Announces Successful Amazon S3 Integration
This integration offers VARStreet users greater scalability, data protection and backup, enhanced performance, and increased visibility into business processes.
We at VARStreet always strive for excellence and offer our customers the very best and up-to-date technological solutions to advance their business growth holistically.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., an industry leader in business management software for IT and office supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the United States and Canada, announced the completion of seamless integration with Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) offering its customers world-class performance, scalability, and robust capabilities to manage data access and data protection.
The VARStreet and Amazon S3 integration allow VARStreet users to choose entities like; Opportunity, Quote, Cart, Order, PO, Account, Customer, and Contact, upload the data export to AmazonS3, and maintain a backup. This process is automated to run once a day.
To avail of the benefits of this integration, VARStreet users are required to create an Amazon S3 account and provide the details like the bucket name (Folder/Directory), API key, region name, etc. VARStreet then completes the customization and uploads the file in a format the customer desires, for example, CSV, Excel, XML, JSON, etc.
Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is designed to store and retrieve massive amounts of data from any location, allowing users to seamlessly integrate critical business and application data for highly-scalable cloud storage and backup and archive critical data.
VARStreet’s software stack of B2B eCommerce platform, sales quotation software, CRM, and catalog management tool, when integrated with Amazon S3, offers end-to-end business visibility, and keeps critical business and transactional data up-to-date to increase business intelligence, helping VARStreet users make smarter and faster business decisions, and enhance critical business operations.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “We at VARStreet always strive for excellence and offer our customers the very best and up-to-date technological solutions to advance their business growth holistically”. He added, “An Amazon S3 integration will connect disparate applications and data for VARStreet users, offering them agility, massive scalability, and a unified view into critical business processes.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet is the premier provider of software solutions like sales quotation, eCommerce, catalog management, sourcing and procurement, and CRM tools for IT and office supply VARs in the United States and Canada. Their software tools integrate seamlessly with each other and all popular ERP, accounting, CRM, procurement, and PSA applications. VARStreet's platform connects with the product catalog from 45+ IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada, offering a collective catalog of over 7 million products.
Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the market's changing needs and customers.
