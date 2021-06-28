St. Johnsbury / Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A402995

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/27/21 at 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Green Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Brian Hawkins

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/27/21, at approximately 2020 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to Burke Green Road, in Burke, VT, for a report of a citizen dispute. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Brain Hawkins attempted to get into passerby vehicles and assaulted several victims. Hawkins was charged earlier for a separate but similar incident (case 21A402993) and he threatened to continue this conduct after he was arrested in the latest incident. Hawkins was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 at 1230pm

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.