St. Johnsbury / Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402995

TROOPER: David Garces                           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/21 at 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Green Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Brian Hawkins                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/27/21, at approximately 2020 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to Burke Green Road, in Burke, VT, for a report of a citizen dispute. Upon arrival,  Troopers learned that Brain Hawkins attempted to get into passerby vehicles and assaulted several victims. Hawkins was charged earlier for a separate but similar incident (case 21A402993) and he threatened to continue this conduct after he was arrested in the latest incident. Hawkins was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   06/28/21 at 1230pm         

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northeast Regional Correctional Facility  

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

