St. Johnsbury / Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402995
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/27/21 at 2020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Green Rd, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Brian Hawkins
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/27/21, at approximately 2020 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to Burke Green Road, in Burke, VT, for a report of a citizen dispute. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Brain Hawkins attempted to get into passerby vehicles and assaulted several victims. Hawkins was charged earlier for a separate but similar incident (case 21A402993) and he threatened to continue this conduct after he was arrested in the latest incident. Hawkins was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 at 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.