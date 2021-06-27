Middlesex Crash/Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A302501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/27/2021 at 1129 hours

STREET: U.S Route 2

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creamery Street

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Susan Campo

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/27/2021 at approximately 1129 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S Route 2 in the town of Marshfield, VT. Investigation revealed after the vehicle left the roadway, it travelled across a lawn and through a brush line before coming to rest in the Winooski River. The vehicles airbags were deployed and all occupants were wearing seatbelts. All occupants were transported by EMS to Central Vermont Hospital for evaluation of suspected minor injuries.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov