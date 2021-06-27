Middlesex Crash/Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries
CASE#: 21A302501
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/27/2021 at 1129 hours
STREET: U.S Route 2
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creamery Street
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Susan Campo
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/27/2021 at approximately 1129 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S Route 2 in the town of Marshfield, VT. Investigation revealed after the vehicle left the roadway, it travelled across a lawn and through a brush line before coming to rest in the Winooski River. The vehicles airbags were deployed and all occupants were wearing seatbelts. All occupants were transported by EMS to Central Vermont Hospital for evaluation of suspected minor injuries.
