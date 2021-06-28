Medican Enterprises Inc. (OTC:MDCN) Acquires 49% Stake In R & B Property Development LLC

Medican Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired 49% of the membership interest in R & B Property Development LLC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medican Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired 49% of the membership interest in R & B Property Development LLC.

R & B Property is an experienced firm with over 10 years of experience in the real estate acquisition, development, and flipping business. It strives to become one of the most recognized property development firms known for its effective and efficient approach. Its track record speaks for itself and will only continue to grow.

The main difference between R & B Property Development and RM Developments LLC, in which Medican Enterprises recently purchased an equity stake in, is that R & B Property Development almost focuses exclusively on higher end residential homes. Their competitive advantage rests in their ability to economically provide custom upgrades such as European marble countertops, smart kitchens and innovative storage options.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Medican Enterprises Inc., states, “This acquisition is synergistic in the sense that houses priced under $1mm are a small part of our portfolio but RM Developments specialty is in the $1mm to $5mm range. Now with R&B Property Development, we can target luxury real estate as well as provide custom upgrades to all of our clientele if they see the need.”

The Company is looking to make an acquisition in the 3D printing space after several meetings have been concluded.

Updates will be forthcoming

