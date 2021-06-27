Special Pricing on Select Thermal Transfer Labels from DuraFast Label Company
Colour-coded thermal transfer labels are ideal for getting organizedTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraFast Label Company, a Canadian label manufacturer, has recently discounted a selection of colour-coded thermal transfer labels. Durafast President, Basat Khalifa announced the promotion this week and said the special pricing would be in effect until supplies run out.
“With a new year, a lot of our customers are stocking up on colour-coded labels to help organize their systems,” he said. “We noticed the trend and responded with a New Year’s promotion on select colour-coded thermal transfer labels.”
He said that since thermal transfer printers typically use a black ribbon, having colour-coded thermal transfer labels on hand allows businesses to incorporate colour into their labels without having to use a coloured ribbon or colour label printer.
“Using labels with different colour characteristics helps to distinguish labeled items from one another,” Khalifa said. “For example, a company could use blue labels for boys clothing and pink labels for girls clothing or green name tags for guests and yellow name tags for vendors. The possibilities are endless.”
Khalifa explained that the labels are intended for use with thermal transfer label printers with a wax thermal transfer ribbon. “The 3-inch by 4-inch labels are matte white with a coloured bar going across one long edge. The 3-inch by 1.5-inch labels are matte white with a green or red border.”
The promotion applies to the following labels:
3.0” x 1.5” White with Green Border (PMS = Green 7488)
3.0” x 1.5” White with Red Border (PMS = 485 Red)
3” x 4” Blue/White (Blue PMS = BL#310U)
3” x 4” Green/White (Green PMS = GR#374U)
3” x 4” Orange/White (Orange PMS = OR#1495)
3” x 4” Pink/White (Pink PMS = PI#1767)
3” x 4” Yellow/White (Yellow PMS = PANTONE YE)
3” x 4” White (2,000/stack)
Khalifa also said that DuraFast Label Company makes custom labels upon request.
