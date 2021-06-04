DuraFast Label Company Recommends Document Finishing Units for Epson Enterprise Printers
The Perfect Solution for Stacking, Stapling, Creating Booklets, and Hole PunchingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the need for increased productivity and efficiency in today's workplace, many Canadian businesses are looking for technology that will streamline operations. For those with Epson Enterprise business inkjet printers like the Epson WF-C21000, WF-C20750, and the WF-C20600, Epson makes a professional booklet finisher unit and a professional staple finisher unit for these three printers.
According to Basat Khalifa, CEO of DuraFast Label Company, "These finishing units include stacking, hole-punching, and stapling or booklet-making capabilities to simplify printing. With a document finishing unit installed on your printer, you can now save time with one piece of equipment instead of having multiple machines cluttering your workspace."
The Epson professional staple finisher for the Epson WF-C20600/WF-C20750/WF-C21000 includes the staple finisher, a bridge unit, and a staple cartridge for side stapling. Khalifa said the stapler finisher is suitable for businesses that want to staple reports, multipage documents, and flyers.
When you need to bind and stack your documents, the booklet finisher is the way to go. The Epson WF-C20600/WF-C20750/WF-C21000 can be set up with a booklet finisher for the perfect finishing touch to professional presentations, workbooks, special reports, catalogs, guidebooks, and more. The Epson professional booklet finisher includes the booklet finisher, a bridge unit, a saddle unit, a staple cartridge for side stapling, and a staple cartridge for saddle stitching.
"The latest high-speed Epson Enterprise WorkForce printer and a companion finishing unit is the perfect combination for workflow optimization," Khalifa said. "Print and create booklets, special reports, presentations, and forms at the time of printing."
To see these units in action, stop by DuraFast Label Company's Toronto showroom during regular business hours. DuraFast Label Company's team of specialists can explain the benefits of using an Epson WF-C20600/WF-C20750/WF-C21000 with a booklet finisher, and they can assist in choosing an appropriate model for any application.
