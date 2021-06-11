DuraFast Label Company Now Shipping Epson LabelWorks LW-Z5010PX Bulk Label Printers in Canada
DuraFast Label Company is now shipping two new Epson LabelWorks 2-inch label makers to businesses across Canada. The Epson LW-Z5000PX and LW-Z5010PX printers.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses in Canada often choose Epson LabelWorks label makers for office, warehousing, manufacturing, wire marking, and fieldwork applications. Two new models, the Epson LW-Z5000PX and Epson LW-Z5010PX (as well as kit versions) are now available from DuraFast Label Company.
According to Basat Khalifa, President of DuraFast Label Company, these two new models are both two-inch label makers that use both PX tape cassettes and PX bulk label rolls.
“These LabelWorks printers come with bulk supply stands that hold bulk label rolls at the rear of the printer,” Khalifa said. “The bulk label box is placed on the stand, and the label tape is easy to load into the label printer. From there, you can tell the printer how to cut the labels (full cut or half cut) or not cut them at all if desired. An optional label rewinder is available, which is sold with the kit versions of the printers, that can neatly wind the labels into roll form.”
As part of the Epson LabelWorks family of label printers, the Epson LW-Z5000PX and Epson LW-Z5010PX label printers are built to last and come with a lifetime warranty. The Epson LW-Z5000PX label printer doesn’t have a keyboard of display terminal while the Epson LW-Z5010PX has both. Other than the QWERTY keyboard and colour touchscreen display, the Epson LW-Z5000PX and Epson LW-Z5010PX printers are the same.
“They are two-inch label printers with USB, LAN, and wireless connections, free Label Editor software and mobile apps. They come with an AC adapter, Lithium-Ion battery, easy drop-in cartridge loading, replaceable half-cut and full-cut components, a bulk supply stand, and a 250VTBWPX tape cartridge,” Khalifa explained. “In addition, you can purchase either printer in a kit which includes the automatic label rewinder.”
With a compact footprint, rugged yet straightforward design, and a variety of PX supplies available, the new Epson LabelWorks 2-inch bulk label printers are an excellent choice for printing barcodes, safety labels, COVID-19 signage, asset labels, magnetic labels, wire wraps, heat shrink tubes, patch panel labels, inventory bin and rack labels, and general office labels.
“We expect the Epson LW-Z5010PX and Epson LW-Z5000PX label printers to be extremely popular with our customers in Canada,” Khalifa said. “They are affordable, compact, and versatile. Plus, they are built to last.”
Businesses in Canada can learn more about the Epson LW-Z5000PX, Epson LW-Z5000PX / Rewinder kit, Epson LW-Z5010PX, Epson LW-Z5010PX / Rewinder kit, Epson LW-Z5010PX Pro Plus kit, PX tape cartridges, and bulk label rolls at DuraFast Label Company’s website.
Basat Khalifa
DuraFast Label Company
+1 416-749-3681
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn