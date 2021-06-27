Napoleon, Brancusi and United Arab Emirates

PARIS, FRANCE, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New meeting between Thierry Rayer president of Le Cercle d’Études Scientifiques Rayer and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Paris, His Excellency Mr Ali Al-Ahmed

On the occasion of the Bicentenary of the death of the Emperor Napoleon, Thierry Rayer, Comte d' Escayrac de Lauture, president of « Le Cercle d’Etudes Scientifiques Rayer » went to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in order to offer to His Excellency Ali-Al Ahmed, his review « Transmission ».

Within the framework of this meeting, the president of the « Cercle » and His Excellency were able to share their common interest for the access to the right to the happiness by the art and the culture through the discovery of Thierry Rayer « The knowledge and the know-how of the universal process of the Creation », revealed by the Work of the sculptor Constantin Brancusi.

Indeed, this discovery concerns all the history of the Humanity and to contribute to its diffusion allows to gather the peoples around common values that are: the happiness, the peace and the reconciliation of the peoples.

During their exchanges, His Excellency Ali Al-Ahmed and Thierry Rayer Comte d'Escayrac de Lauture agreed to present the universal discovery and the universal works of art of Constantin Brancusi to the Minister of State of the culture of the United Arab Emirates, Mrs. Noura Al Kaabi and also to the Direction of the Museum of the Louvre of Abu Dhabi.

The president of the « Cercle » said: «The transmission of the universality of culture perpetuates the legacy left to us by the Emperor Napoleon I, I am honored to perpetuate with the United Arab Emirates this heritage ».

The learned society will be able to present its discovery concerning the universality of culture and therefore of art revealed by the work of art « Le Baiser de 1905 »by Constantin Brancusi in Abu Dhabi and to make known the interest of the universal works of art of the sculptor Constantin Brancusi.

The knowledge and awareness that every culture in the world comes from a common fountain will contribute to peace and happiness. This will give the Emirates the opportunity to become a bridge between the countries of the world by promoting the Universality of Culture.

Martin Mbita
Universae
+33 6 51 60 18 07
email us here

You just read:

Napoleon, Brancusi and United Arab Emirates

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Martin Mbita
Universae
+33 6 51 60 18 07
Company/Organization
Universae
Cercle etudes scientifiques Rayer
Paris, 75008
France
+33 6 51 60 18 07
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

It was Constantin Brancusi's sculpture "The Kiss of 1905" that led to the discovery of the element "the universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation". This discovery revealed by the researcher Thierry Rayer concerns all communities, whatever their so-called cultural or religious origins. By its nature, the element is universalist and egalitarian in accordance with all the Declarations relating to Human Rights. The "universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation" responds to a universal methodology that highlights an origin common to all cultures.

Le baiser de 1905

More From This Author
Napoleon, Brancusi and United Arab Emirates
Metal Structure Constructions: Fernando dos Santos Has Been Recognized at UNESCO Headquarters for His Work
Présentation du premier catalogue raisonné des signatures de Constantin Brancusi
View All Stories From This Author