Update: Westminster Barracks / Missing hiker

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102555

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: Last reported possible sighting 8:45 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Trail / Long Trail parking lot at 1246 Stratton Arlington Rd., Stratton, VT

INCIDENT: Missing hiker

MISSING: Raye Watson

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Broomfield, Colorado

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 27, Raye Watson walked out of the woods safe and uninjured. They had been hiking in an area without cell service.

***Initial news release, 10:50 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a case involving a missing hiker on the Long Trail and asking for the public’s assistance in reporting any potential sightings or other pertinent information.

Raye Watson, 20, of Broomfield, Colorado, has been traveling to various states across the country, sleeping in their vehicle at trailheads, and taking hikes in the area. Raye has been checking in regularly with family, but has not checked in for several days. The Vermont State Police located Raye’s vehicle on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Long Trail parking lot on Stratton Arlington Road, but Raye was not located. A hiker on the Long Trail reported to police having seen Raye walking north on the Long Trail in the area at 8:45 a.m. Friday. No other sightings have been reported.

Raye identifies as non-gender and uses they/them pronouns. They are described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. Raye typically wears baggy denim or black shorts and black hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Raye’s whereabouts or who may have seen an individual matching their description is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

