Update: Westminster Barracks / Missing hiker
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102555
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: Last reported possible sighting 8:45 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Trail / Long Trail parking lot at 1246 Stratton Arlington Rd., Stratton, VT
INCIDENT: Missing hiker
MISSING: Raye Watson
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Broomfield, Colorado
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 27, Raye Watson walked out of the woods safe and uninjured. They had been hiking in an area without cell service.
***Initial news release, 10:50 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021***
The Vermont State Police is investigating a case involving a missing hiker on the Long Trail and asking for the public’s assistance in reporting any potential sightings or other pertinent information.
Raye Watson, 20, of Broomfield, Colorado, has been traveling to various states across the country, sleeping in their vehicle at trailheads, and taking hikes in the area. Raye has been checking in regularly with family, but has not checked in for several days. The Vermont State Police located Raye’s vehicle on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Long Trail parking lot on Stratton Arlington Road, but Raye was not located. A hiker on the Long Trail reported to police having seen Raye walking north on the Long Trail in the area at 8:45 a.m. Friday. No other sightings have been reported.
Raye identifies as non-gender and uses they/them pronouns. They are described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. Raye typically wears baggy denim or black shorts and black hiking boots.
Anyone with information about Raye’s whereabouts or who may have seen an individual matching their description is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
