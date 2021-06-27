Richmond students sweep awards in National Math Competition

GRAND CHAMPIONS VOLUNTEERS National Online Competition

Richmond students were adjudged the best in the first ever Online National Mental Math competition in which more than 4,000 students from Canada participated.

It is amazing that in the last year when all of us grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, how these children across Canada have adapted so well to online learning and have competed and won.” — Krishna Kumar , Area Representative BC & WA

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richmond students were adjudged the best in Canada in the first ever Online Canadian National Mental Math competition in which more than 4,000 students from Canada participated. Due to COVID-19, students all over Canada have had to adapt to a different way of learning over the past year.

In the online math competition students had to do 150-200 math questions in 8.5 minutes depending on the age and level of participation. Richmond students won 1 Grand Champion (pictured below) & 12 Champion awards, making the city proud – the highest number of Champions in a single centre in Canada.

The students were awarded trophies for their achievements at Hugh Boyd Park on 12-June-2021 following the necessary city regulated COVID safety guidelines.

Tweitzha Mahendran (Richmond) & Aidan Yeung (Vancouver) were adjudged Grand Champions in the Competition.

List of Champions with perfect scores ie. 100%, a feat accomplished by a handful of students in Canada.

1) Young Liu - Z2 category

2) Gosi Adibe - Z5 category

3) Evelynn Yu - V2 category

List of Champions with highest score in Canada

1) Angie Sang - Z3 category

2) Faith Gabrielle Mikulin - Z4 category

3) Miguel De Las Alas - A3 category

4) Tammi Antonio - Z4 category

5) Giovanna Wong - B2 category

6) Brianna Rayne Ong - D2 category

7) Vince Chan - D3 category

8) Charlene Chan - F3 category

9) Anna Pui Yan Lee - H2 category

BC students did exceedingly well with 62% of the students winning at the National level, including a second Grand Champion from Vancouver - Aidan Yeung

Math is an essential lifelong skill and the competition offers opportunity to all children to compete with thousands of students and are given a chance to showcase their talent. Competition teaches the importance of regularity, hard work, dedication and time management skills.

In the program children develop their Kinaesthetic, Auditory and Visual learning styles.

Children generally have a pre-dominant style of learning; but at UCMAS all the different learning styles get enhanced. This not only leads to greater student proficiency and confidence in mathematics, it also builds the framework for children to develop fundamental learning skills essential to actively succeed in school and in every avenue of their daily life. UCMAS maintains a world-class quality program that delivers maximum benefit to the students and is operational in more than 80 countries.

For more details call 604-248-7575 or email bc@ucmas.ca for student enquiries as well as Franchise enquiries.

2021 Online Canadian National Competition Awards