Shin Nong Announces Line of Products Made for Houseplants, Including All-New Bonsai Food

NY-based company Shin Nong, best known for its outdoor fertilizers like PRO ORGANIC lawn food, is launching a new line of products specifically made for home.

PIERMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY-based company Shin Nong, best known for its outdoor fertilizers like PRO ORGANIC lawn food, is launching a new line of products specifically made for house plants. The collection features all-purpose plant food, foliar spray, and all-new bonsai food, the most recent addition to the collection. All of Shin Nong's fertilizers are 100% organic, as certified by OMRI, as well as 100% vegan.

"House plants can be especially difficult to cultivate" explains Shin Nong founder John Yun. "Indoor plants like bonsai trees may not receive enough exposure to natural sunlight and humidity if not placed in an ideal environment, and most of all, they often lack basic nutrients from the soil. So our goal was to create the best possible organic fertilizer to help plants in your home grow healthy and beautiful."

One product in the collection is Shin Nong's classic All-Purpose Plant Food, now available in a compact 1 lb. bag for easier storage and usage inside the house. This fertilizer is versatile and can be used for both indoor and outdoor plants, including all kinds of flowers, vegetables, and shrubs.

Also available in the new line for houseplants is PRO ORGANIC foliar spray, a recent addition. This liquid fertilizer comes in an easy-to-use 31 oz spray bottle and can be directly applied to the leaves of plants for quick and efficient absorption.

Finally, the newest member of the collection is PRO ORGANIC Bonsai fertilizer, which contains a mix of essential nutrients specifically formulated for bonsai trees and shrubs. Each 1 lb. bag of Bonsai Food contains small, individual packets that are designed for convenient use. Yun recommends regular feeding every 3 to 4 months by simply putting a few of these tea bags in the soil around the trunk of the bonsai tree, keeping them 5 inches apart from each other.

(To learn more about different kinds of bonsai trees and how to care for them, check out Shin Nong's previous blog article: Top 10 Most Popular Bonsai Types)

Across all products, Shin Nong's fertilizer mix consists primarily of rice bran, castor meal, and 17 Rare-Earth Elements (REEs). This innovative blend is specifically formulated to increase plant biomass, improve the quality of fruiting bodies, and promote root development. On a molecular level, this mix of ingredients works to fortify cell membranes and cell walls, strengthening overall plant structure and improving resistance to disease and pests.

In the end, Shin Nong's mission is to produce and encourage the use of all-natural fertilizer in an overall effort to preserve the environment and promote plant health. Studies have shown that inorganic fertilizers contain chemicals that are often harmful to plants and can even contaminate groundwater, while organic fertilizers are much safer for the environment and may promote healthier plant growth.

In addition to being fully organic, Shin Nong is also committed to being 100% vegan. Organic fertilizer often contains animal matter such as blood meal or bone meal from cruelly factory-farmed livestock and fish meal from the unsustainable commercial fishing industry. However, PRO ORGANIC only uses all-natural ingredients from plant and Earth-based sources.

"Environmental well-being — for plants, animals, people, and the planet — has always been our number-one priority," says Yun.