Segue Manufacturing Services Celebrates Milestone 30th Anniversary
Boston-based electronics manufacturing and engineering services provider celebrates 30 years of growth, innovation, and problem-solving for its customers
Segue Manufacturing Services is celebrating a special milestone of 30 years delivering seamless contract electronics services to its OEM and Tier I EMS customers.
— Stephanie Lin, General Manager of Segue Asia
Headquartered in the Boston area, the electronics contract manufacturer has manufacturing operations in Billerica, Massachusetts and Xiamen, China, a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico and a wholly owned distribution center in New Hampshire. Employing over 350 people in 130,000 sq ft, it has come a long way from the two-person, 100 sq ft operation that first opened its doors in 1991.
Segue Manufacturing’s success comes from growth in its principal markets like Medical, where demand has increased 25% over the last three years, averaging half of Segue’s annual revenue. “Our customers appreciate that we’ve really invested to ‘design in’ quality throughout our manufacturing systems. This delivers them the utmost speed, flexibility and quality,” said Stephanie Lin, General Manager of Segue Asia and with the company since 1996. “Segue was only the second manufacturer in all of China to achieve MedAccred accreditation for cable assembly. MedAccred, ISO 13485, Segue’s Clean Room capabilities and our unmatched track record prove we can design, launch, change, and ramp very quickly any time a customer needs us. The team is very proud of our excellent reputation in this challenging industry, building critical products for critical applications.”
Ever-changing regulatory requirements aren’t the only reason that Segue’s suite of services has diversified. The company has adapted strategically in direct response to evolving technical and business expectations of its customer base. “Our company has steadily expanded, integrating vertically as well as adding global manufacturing talent and capacity,” said Scott Duhamel, Segue’s Vice President of Operations. “In addition to core electromechanical and cable manufacturing, today Segue’s customers rely on us for expert engineering and design support services, strategic sourcing, and end-to-end services such as overmolding and in-house machining. We’ve recently opened a brand new facility in Billerica with expanded space and improved flow for complex electromechanical products and a dedicated NPI Center.”
Segue, a privately owned and equity-backed company, is specifically structured to flex and evolve to meet changing customer needs. “In the electronics industry, the one thing we can count on is that our customers’ needs and goals will change,” said CEO Brian Desmarais. “At Segue, our executive team’s purpose is: 1) to structure and strengthen the company so that we’re ready when – or before – those changes manifest, and 2) to build the experienced team of specialists who have both the management and technical skills to problem-solve for our customers in real time. For our customers, every minute matters, and Segue is in the business of finding ways to say yes. I’m incredibly proud of our entire team for regularly doing ‘just that little bit more’ to make Segue a great success story. I see immense opportunity ahead for us, for our strategic partners, and for the incredible customers who give us purpose and drive.”
Scott Manty, Segue’s VP of Sales and Marketing, reflected on the company’s achievement, saying, “Anyone who knows electronics manufacturing knows it’s hard and a complete contradiction. We have to be nimble and steady, fast and stable, lean and robust all at once. It takes a great team to reach a 30-year milestone in this industry, and I’m as excited to be part of the Segue team today as I was when I joined. Our customers entrust us with their innovative products, their reputations and their own customers’ successes. I’m extremely proud to be part of a company where I know that trust is well-placed.”
Segue has a 30-year track record of excellence in providing its customers with optimized, reliable, global electronics engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in high-reliability industries including Medical, Industrial, Capital Equipment and Robotics, and collaborates with its customers and supply base partners to identify and develop manufacturing systems to meet unique and demanding requirements.
About Segue Manufacturing Services
www.segue-mfg.com
Segue Manufacturing Services provides both Made-in-the-USA and China solutions to its OEM and Tier I EMS Provider customers in the Medical, Industrial, Capital Equipment and Robotics markets. Celebrating its 30-year Anniversary, Segue specializes in manufacturing and engineering services including custom cable design, Design for Manufacturing, New Product Introduction, electromechanical systems engineering and integration, test, strategic sourcing and logistics. With manufacturing centers in Boston, Massachusetts and Xiamen, China, a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico, and a wholly owned fulfillment warehouse in New Hampshire, Segue Manufacturing Services specializes in the seamless transfer of its customers’ products from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Employing close to 500 people, the company is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO/TS 16949-certified, ITAR-registered and has MedAccred accreditation.
