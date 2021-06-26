Eternal Roses® Launches Special Preserved Roses Collection
Eternal Roses , a luxury preserved roses brand launched its new set of collection to explore. You can never go wrong with Roses.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June is here to make you proud of your choices, options and rights. Yes, it is the time to celebrate Pride month. This is a celebration of spreading unconditional love, identifying yourself, equality for all and freedom of choice. The pride movement has helped millions across the globe to accept LGBTQ community without any prejudice and empowered them to exercise their choice. Today, this global celebration has become a symbol of equality and identity. Obviously, this isn’t just limited to the month of June only but a way of life throughout the year but the month is now celebrated with parades, conventions, meetups, marches with ever-increasing participation of people from all walks of lives.
Gifting is always the trickiest part of any celebration, especially when you are looking for some all-inclusive gift items that reflect human emotion and connectivity. It has become more difficult in the recent times when the pandemic hit hard on social life. Today more than ever we need gifts that deliver the message of love, empathy and human connection.
Love and roses have been inseparable since time immemorial and the bond is fascinating. No wonder people buy roses to express their love, appreciation, support, and celebration. With the invention of long-lasting roses, the gift category has transformed into various forms. Similarly, during this trying time treating your bestie or yourself with gender-affirming gifts and exceptional home decor arrangements is something we all love, is not it? Eternal Roses®, a pioneer in preserved roses arrangements, has launched its Pride-worthy floral arrangements & gift boxes. The specially crafted gift options not only offers a vibrant perspective of life and inclusiveness, it is also an elegant piece to gift your LGBTQ+ friends on special occasion.
The Pride Collection brings intrinsic design and blends the different shades of roses together to create a wholesome experience. The Loud & Proud gift box double up as an exquisite decor element and gift inspiration. With roses sources from Equador (and very less company do so) and preserved naturally to retain their true original self these are exclusive, elegant and leaves a lasting impression.
All the gift collections are handmade and bear a signature style. Whether someone is looking for a pride gift for their trans bestie, genderqueer partner, or lesbian/gay self, there is something for all.
June is also the official month to welcome the summer. The new collection also blends all the summer special colors and vibrancy in the floral arrangements, centerpiece units and gift baskets. There are plenty of gift-worthy options available with us for everyone, every single identity with a wide budget range.
Whether it is Pride or Summer, celebrating special moments with everlasting roses will never go out of style.
Happy Pride & Summer!
About Eternal Roses®
Established in 2017, Eternal Roses® is a function-first company. Founded and run by US veteran Mr. Lance Horn & his wife Mrs. Monica Horn, Eternal Roses stands strong on creative innovation & value-added services. Since its inception, the company has focused on making best-in-class preserved rose products by using the highest quality materials and craftsmanship to deliver a product that all will admire.
They aimed the entrepreneurial vision of making Eternal Roses® a gift and décor brand that is more enduring than what traditional florists can offer, while still providing the freshness of natural roses. The team of Eternal Roses®, sources the finest roses from the highlands of Ecuador to maintain the high quality.
Enjoy the widest spectrum of our Eternal Roses and how they are crafted into some masterpieces in various arrangements and collectible pieces.
