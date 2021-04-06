Eternal Roses® Launches Mother’s Day Gift Collections
Celebrate Mother's Day with luxury roses and premium gift boxes by Eternal Roses®.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year trained into social distancing & safe interaction, no doubt we have gone creative (and crazier) to stay connected. Although, we wish you can meet your mamas in person & hug her on Mother’s day; but in case if that’s not happening, we have got you covered.
Mother’s Day is not a public holiday, but it still is one of the prominent & loved occasions by people in the USA. This year it’s on May 9th, Sunday and we hope that every mom & mother figures get their unlimited share of love, affection from their child/children.
The past year has been dramatic & this year we see brief respite. But not to worry, we at Eternal Roses® believe in creating an experience during this trying time. This year, we want you to be a part of celebrating the beautiful moments & emotional connectivity via Eternal Roses® gifting options. Whether you are going to meet your mom in person or not, a luxury personalized gift box will add extra elegance when you say “I Love You Mom”.
Eternal Roses® has always been creating value & genuine thoughtfulness in designing their preserved roses arrangements. This year too we have come up with few unique ideas that we hope will make your mother’s or grandmother’s day more lively & affectionate. We are happy to launch the exclusive Mother’s Day Collection here at Eternal Roses®.
We also want to create new meaningful gifting trends that are associated with long lasting happy memories. We have added new options in Home Décor segment. Since Mother’s Day is in Spring, sending some home décor items to mom will be an welcoming effort. Home decor enthusiasts have loved us for our luxury patented floral centerpiece adorning vibrant real preserved roses. We have a wide range of floral centerpiece collections depending on size, pattern & budget. We also believe that you can never go wrong with flowers on Mother’s Day. And what’s more charismatic than a designer floral arrangement made of preserved roses that are going to last for years.
Creative artisans of Eternal Roses love to blend creativity with usability, creating a surreal experience. The Madison Gift Box with a unique pull-in drawer beneath a displayed preserved rose/roses has recently seen nice popularity among female buyers above 35 years old. The drawer can hold small jewelry pieces and hairpins, which is an ideal addition to her vanity place.
As Mrs. Monica, co-founder of Eternal Roses® often says, “nothing beats a custom-made gift for the favorite person and we need to keep that in mind while designing our products, always”. Perhaps that’s been a guiding principle while creating the stunning Astor Gift Box. This is one of the hot-selling gift boxes of Eternal Roses®. It is a zodiac gift box in black or white texture displaying the astrological sign’s constellation using powerful crystals. We have introduced a new set of designer gift boxes for Mother’s Day.
We strongly believe in creating personalized gifts. As a result, we always suggest our customers to add a custom hand note with these delightful gifts. With the ‘Afterpay’ option available while shopping with us, you can easily shop now while paying later at your convenience. We also suggest ordering early since there can be delivery delays owning to the recent pandemic situation.
“A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.”
Happy Mother’s Day!
About Eternal Roses®
Established in 2017, Eternal Roses® is a function-first company. Founded and run by US veteran Mr. Lance Horn & his wife Mrs. Monica Horn, Eternal Roses stands strong on creative innovation & value-added services. Since its inception, the company has focused on making best-in-class preserved rose products by using the highest quality materials and craftsmanship to deliver a product that all will admire.
They aimed the entrepreneurial vision of making Eternal Roses® a gift and décor brand that is more enduring than what traditional florists can offer, while still providing the freshness of natural roses. Enjoy the widest spectrum of our Eternal Roses and how they are crafted into some masterpieces in various arrangements and collectible pieces.
