Eternal Roses® Launches its Second Showroom of Handmade Luxury Gifts near Long Island
Eternal Roses® launches its second showroom at Long Island. The boutique gift store showcases their finest quality handmade gifts and flower arrangements.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to gifts, the most common problem we all face is finding something “different” or “exclusive”. I guess it’s human nature to try to curate something spectacular as a gift for their dear ones. But this year it’s much more than exclusivity. We found shoppers are looking for meaningful gifts that they can connect with during this pandemic.
No wonder the new normal has imposed many restrictions, but people are finding fresh ways to express closeness while maintaining physical distance. A new survey by Nielsen also projected that the demand of handmade products will be on rise during this period. No wonder people are looking to shop unique celebratory gifts from the safety of their homes.
In line with this change in consumer behavior, Eternal Roses® being a premier Gift and Florist store not only transformed their business model but also created a sustainable solution. Last year onwards, the store emphasized on the doorstep delivery. They included strict safety regulations in their everyday business activities.
Eternal Roses® always try to bring in some unique perspective in their offerings. During the pandemic they invested their time in creating more unconventional looks and creative gift boxes made of exquisite everlasting roses. Beside Gift Boxes, the company is a proud patent holder of their magnificent centerpiece arrangements. The brand also has its own set of custom made jewelry items. The company sources only the finest quality of naturally grown roses, which are then plucked at the right time and preserved naturally to keep their original beauty.
They started creating exclusive products based on the actual need of the customers. Their newly introduced Mother’s Day Collection & Spring Collections of floral arrangements are quite popular as they reflect seasonal vibes and shades. No wonder the creative luxury roses arrangements and thoughtfully designed gift boxes are gaining quite popularity among the young adults and netizens. The Founders, Mr. Lance Horn & Mrs. Monica Horn opines, “We want Eternal Roses® to have a positive impact on people’s lives”. They have also involved themselves with many charity organizations and animal rescue programs. This Long Island based store also cater to walk-in customers with an option to custom made gifts or accepts specially ordered gift items for its patrons. Although from last year onwards, the company is witnessing a surge of doorstep delivery. So much so that they had to upgrade the entire supply chain to cater to the high demand. The preserved roses being handcrafted the production had to be ramped up drastically. So, it’s always better to book these unique gifts early.
They recently opened their second store at 705 Bedford Avenue catering to the neighborhood of Long island and nearby. Visit this store if you are looking for some personalized impactful gifts for your Mom, Dad, partner or for any occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or graduation days. So next time you are looking for some trendsetting gift options, you know where to look!
About Eternal Roses®
Established in 2017, Eternal Roses® is a function-first company. Founded and run by US veteran Mr. Lance Horn & his wife Mrs. Monica Horn, Eternal Roses stands strong on creative innovation & value-added services. Since its inception, the company has focused on making best-in-class preserved rose products by using the highest quality materials and craftsmanship to deliver a product that all will admire.
They aimed the entrepreneurial vision of making Eternal Roses® a gift and décor brand that is more enduring than what traditional florists can offer, while still providing the freshness of natural roses. Eternal Roses® sources the finest roses from the highlands of Ecuador to maintain the high quality.
Enjoy the widest spectrum of Preserved Roses crafted into some masterpieces in various arrangements and collectible pieces.
Reach Us at:
2200 Bellmore Avenue,
North Bellmore, New York – 11710
email - Sales@eternalroses.com or give us a call at (888) 440-2255
Suzzane Brena
Eternal Roses® | Premium Preserved Roses & Handmade Jewelry
+1 888-440-2255
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn