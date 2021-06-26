Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI-Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:06/25/2021 @ 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roaring Brook Rd, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

 

ACCUSED: Marie Flood                                              

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Pierce, Fl

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/25/2021 at approximately 2127 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a vehicle that struck a tree on Roaring Brook RD in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Marie Flood, 68, of Fort Pierce, Florida. Flood declined EMS and reported she was not injured. While investigating the incident, Flood showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2021 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

