Derby Barracks/ DUI-Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:06/25/2021 @ 2127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Roaring Brook Rd, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Marie Flood
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Pierce, Fl
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/25/2021 at approximately 2127 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a vehicle that struck a tree on Roaring Brook RD in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Marie Flood, 68, of Fort Pierce, Florida. Flood declined EMS and reported she was not injured. While investigating the incident, Flood showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE