Royalton Barracks / DUI #3

CASE#: 21B201992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2021 @ 2138hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Hill Road

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Kim Neal White

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 25, 2021 Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on West Hill Road in Granville. As a result of the investigation, the operator, Kim White was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021 @ 0800

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.