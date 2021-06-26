Royalton Barracks / DUI #3
CASE#: 21B201992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2021 @ 2138hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Hill Road
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Kim Neal White
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 25, 2021 Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on West Hill Road in Granville. As a result of the investigation, the operator, Kim White was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021 @ 0800
COURT: Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.