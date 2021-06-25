Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:55 pm, the victim, who is a ride share driver, was operating a vehicle with two suspects at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.