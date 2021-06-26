CBD Pet Product Brand SIR HEMP CO Expands to Feline and Canine Markets: Offering CBD for Cats and CBD for Dogs

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realizing that there is a need for a quality and reputable CBD for Cats on the market, West Palm Beach, Florida CBD oils manufacturer, Sir Hemp Co. aims to fill the void. CBD for cats is a huge market, said CEO Alfredo Cernuda, a cat owner of three cats. “My cats suffer from anxiety and stress, especially on holidays where fireworks are set. CBD is the only thing that calms my Kitty, Nala, and Chelsea down.” As more and more pet owners turn to hemp-based, all natural, alternative treatments Sir Hemp aims to provide a solution to the rapidly emerging CBD for pet market.

CBD oil for cats and dogs was unheard of several years ago. Several companies have emerged to satisfy this market. Many only provide hemp seed oil and not the full hemp extract containing all the natural healing cannabinoids like CBD in the hemp plant. “It’s a marketing scheme to gain market share”, said Alfredo Cernuda, CEO of Sir Hemp. “Our goal is to provide CBD oil for cats in a safe quantifiable manner”. It is worth noting that Sir Hemp Co.’s

CBD for Pets comes with a graduated dropper and instructions on a recommended dosage for your pet.

All Sir Hemp products are tested by independent third-party laboratories to ensure consistency and quality. Sir Hemp provides a scannable QR code on each bottle linking to its independent test. Their potent 900mg CBD for pets is for both cats and dogs. So, if you are looking for a CBD for Dogs, Sir Hemp’s CBD is perfect for your fury friend. All their products are manufactured for U.S. grown hemp and extracted to the same quality standards as their human grade CBD.

Sir Hemp Co. is Florida's Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer producing high quality CBD Oil products for sale directly to the consumer. It is a minority owned vertically integrated company focuses on the goal of producing: CBD The Right Way ™. All products follow Federal guidelines and contain less than 0.3% THC. They are 3rd party lab tested ensuring quality and consistency. For quality American made hemp oil, Sir Hemp Co. is the right choice. Offering both CBD for humans as well as CBD for cats & dogs. Be sure to follow them on Instagram & Facebook @SirHempCo

