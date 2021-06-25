Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Bribery of a Public Official and False Statements Offense in the District

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau and the FBI’s Washington Field Office announce an arrest has been made in a Bribery of a Public Official and False Statements offense that occurred in the District.

 

Over the course of several months in 2019, the suspect used their official capacity and conspired with an independent “runner”, in return for cash bribes, to provide traffic crash reports to legal service providers, which they used to contact and solicit potential clients. Additionally, the suspect provided false statements and representations to the FBI when questioned.

 

On Friday, June 4, 2021, 33 year-old Vincent Forrest, of Stafford, VA, was arrested and charged with Bribery of a Public Official and False Statements.  

