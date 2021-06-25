State disciplines health care providers-R21-15

For immediate release: June 25, 2021 (21-158)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Chelan County

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Stephanie Marie Doolittle (NC60898978).

Clallam County

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Paris Renee Lazore (RN00127519) with unprofessional conduct. Lazore allegedly failed to comply with the terms and conditions of both a substance abuse monitoring contract and a referral contract. These contracts stemmed from a 2018 incident where Lazore tested positive for controlled substances during a for-cause drug test.

Cowlitz County

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for agency-affiliated counselor Jennifer Gail Johns (CG60797573).

King County

In May 2021 the Massage Therapist Program withdrew a statement of charges against massage therapist Theodore J. Johnson (MA00010180).

In March 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of agency-affiliated counselor Luther Armane Mitchell-Walker (CG61072042) and placed it on probation for 12 months. Mitchell-Walker was charged with driving under the influence in 2020, fourth-degree assault in 2019, and convicted of second-degree assault.

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of conditions for registered nursing assistant Jacqueline R. Ramos (NA00099090).

Lewis County

In May 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for Eugenia Center (FS60873521, FS60873522, FS60873520).

Pacific County

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the application of substance use disorder professional trainee Stacy RaeAnn Wirkkala (CO61077791) and placed her on probation for two years. Wirkkala was convicted of driving under the influence in 2015, of second-degree theft in 2016 and of driving under the influence in 2019.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the Agency Affiliated Counselor Program lifted the suspension of registered counselor Denise A. Haavik (RC00055002).

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for Rebecca Ann Snider (CG60902224).

Spokane County

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the application of substance use disorder trainee Sharyl Lynn Brown (CO61144581) and placed it on probation for at least two years. Brown was convicted of fourth-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possessing stolen property, and four separate third-degree theft convictions in 2014; third-degree theft, third-degree theft with special/extenuating circumstances, and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in 2015; and third-degree theft in 2016. Brown was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2017 and theft in 2019.

In May 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease and desist order against Hailee Gronnebek. Gronnebek allegedly performed functions that require a certified medical assistant credential, including charting, prep washing patient faces, applying pressure as needed after injections and providing patients with care instructions after procedures.