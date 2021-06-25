LINDA XIONG JOINS NAI LEGACY AS ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER
Linda Xiong, an industry professional and expert in retail, office and industrial portfolios, joins NAI Legacy as Assistant Property Manager.BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that Linda Xiong has joined the NAI Legacy management team. Linda previously held a position in the property management division of CBRE and joins Julie A. Bauch, Director of Property Management, as an Assistant Property Manager. Linda’s expertise and property management experience make a great addition to NAI’s expanding portfolio of management assignments.
"I had the pleasure of working with Linda at CBRE and am so happy that she agreed to join the NAI Legacy team. Linda will be managing the Interchange Buildings and assisting in the management of The Shops at West End. We are so lucky to have her,” said Bauch.
“I am ecstatic to join Julie and NAI Legacy, a company that aligns with my values and organization that believes in my skills. I am committed to not only growing as a professional but also contributing to NAI’s growth,” Xiong added.
Linda joined the commercial real estate industry in 2018 and prior to joining NAI Legacy, she worked at CBRE as Real Estate Services Administrator. She has been involved in various retail, office and industrial portfolios. Coming from an underwriting background, Linda is detail-oriented and uses her analytical skills to provide exceptional services to clients, tenants, vendors and colleagues.
About NAI Legacy Coupling the latest technology with a traditional emphasis on customer service, the NAI Legacy team provides strategic guidance, administrative support and brokerage services for properties totaling nearly 2,500,000 square feet. With business lines including property management, traditional sales and leasing services, and 1031 tax-deferred exchange solutions, NAI Legacy is adept at navigating all aspects of quality commercial real estate assignments.
