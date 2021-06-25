St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402943
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Luke Rodzel
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/25/21 1103 hours
STREET: Railroad Street
TOWN: Wells River
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Melton
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Cottage
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Sarahy Ochoa
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pasco, WA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Michael Huber
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/25/21 at 1103 hours, the troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle on Railroad Street in the town of Wells River, Vermont. On arrival, troopers learned that the operator of the motorcycle, Ryan Melton, had already been taken to Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Investigation revealed Melton collided with the back of a stopped vehicle on Railroad Street which caused him to be ejected from the motorcycle. He was ejected into oncoming traffic where he collided with a truck and trailer. It is believed that speed and inattention were contributing factors in the crash. Members from the Wells River Fire Department along with Woodsville Ambulance responded to the scene. This crash is still under investigation, and anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Trooper Luke Rodzel at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.