St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A402943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Luke Rodzel

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/25/21 1103 hours

STREET: Railroad Street

TOWN: Wells River

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Melton

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Cottage

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sarahy Ochoa

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pasco, WA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Michael Huber

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/25/21 at 1103 hours, the troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle on Railroad Street in the town of Wells River, Vermont. On arrival, troopers learned that the operator of the motorcycle, Ryan Melton, had already been taken to Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Investigation revealed Melton collided with the back of a stopped vehicle on Railroad Street which caused him to be ejected from the motorcycle. He was ejected into oncoming traffic where he collided with a truck and trailer. It is believed that speed and inattention were contributing factors in the crash. Members from the Wells River Fire Department along with Woodsville Ambulance responded to the scene. This crash is still under investigation, and anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Trooper Luke Rodzel at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.