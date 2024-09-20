St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrants.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: September 20, 2024 @ 1240 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release (x2), arrest on warrant.
Warrant #1- Violations of Conditions of Release docket number 24-CR-09620 $200 bail.
Warrant #2- Violation of Conditions of Release docket number 24-CR-09112 $500 bail.
ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a wanted person in the Town of Newbury, Vermont. After further investigation it was revealed Timothy Kearney (42) had multiple warrants for his arrest. Kearney was also found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Kearney was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and then to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $700 bail. Kearney was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on September 23, 2024, at 1230 hours to answer to the new charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/24 @ 1230 hours.
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $700.00
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.