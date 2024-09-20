St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrants.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4007330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: September 20, 2024 @ 1240 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release (x2), arrest on warrant.

Warrant #1- Violations of Conditions of Release docket number 24-CR-09620 $200 bail.

Warrant #2- Violation of Conditions of Release docket number 24-CR-09112 $500 bail.

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a wanted person in the Town of Newbury, Vermont. After further investigation it was revealed Timothy Kearney (42) had multiple warrants for his arrest. Kearney was also found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Kearney was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and then to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $700 bail. Kearney was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on September 23, 2024, at 1230 hours to answer to the new charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/24 @ 1230 hours.

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $700.00

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.