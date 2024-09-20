Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,519 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrants.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4007330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: September 20, 2024 @ 1240 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release (x2), arrest on warrant.

Warrant #1- Violations of Conditions of Release docket number 24-CR-09620 $200 bail.

Warrant #2- Violation of Conditions of Release docket number 24-CR-09112 $500 bail.

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a wanted person in the Town of Newbury, Vermont. After further investigation it was revealed Timothy Kearney (42) had multiple warrants for his arrest. Kearney was also found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Kearney was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and then to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $700 bail. Kearney was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on September 23, 2024, at 1230 hours to answer to the new charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/24 @ 1230 hours.           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex     

BAIL: $700.00

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrants.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more