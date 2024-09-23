ROAD CLOSURE - 877 US ROUTE 2W DANVILLE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

877 Us Route 2W in Danville is down to one lane due to a truck fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

