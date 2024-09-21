Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4005856

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2024 / 1056 hours

LOCATION: Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Kaivo D. Morris

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

VICTIM: Christopher M. Clark

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 21, 2024, at approximately 1056 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported assault at an address on Vermont Route 3, in the Town of Pittsford.

Investigation revealed Morris caused pain and/or bodily injury to Clark, while also damaging property at the residence where the incident occurred.

Morris was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

Morris was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on December 9, 2024, at 1000 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: December 9, 2024 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.