Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4005856
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 21, 2024 / 1056 hours
LOCATION: Pittsford, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kaivo D. Morris
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY
VICTIM: Christopher M. Clark
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 21, 2024, at approximately 1056 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported assault at an address on Vermont Route 3, in the Town of Pittsford.
Investigation revealed Morris caused pain and/or bodily injury to Clark, while also damaging property at the residence where the incident occurred.
Morris was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.
Morris was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on December 9, 2024, at 1000 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: December 9, 2024 / 1000 hours
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
