Road Resurfacing on S.D. Highway 36, East of Custer State Park, to Continue in Early July

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin the second phase of a two-phase resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 36 from mile marker 36 to mile marker 45, east of Custer State Park, starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Traffic on S.D. Highway 36 will be single lane with flaggers and a pilot car during working hours. Work zones are expected to be two to three miles in length and wait times could be up to 20 minutes long. Trucks will be hauling materials throughout the entirety of the project. In times of heavy truck traffic, truck crossing signage will be placed on both ends of the work zone to alert travelers.

Work on the project includes resurfacing of the asphalt concrete roadway and replacement of the existing guardrails.

The prime contractor on the $3.5 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota with Mainline Contracting, Inc. of Rapid City as the sub-contractor.

The second phase of this project is scheduled to be complete on Aug. 6, 2021, prior to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There will be no work during the week of the Rally, with work to resume after the Rally through to the final completion date of Oct. 29, 2021.

