Bahamas welcomes Frontier Airlines inaugural flight to Nassau

During an inaugural ceremony and plaque exchange, Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, M.P. Minister of Tourism and Aviation, brings remarks to Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight from Miami to Nassau. Photo courtesy of Kemuel Stubbs. Plaque exchange by Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, M.P, Minister of Tourism and Aviation, and Frontier Airlines executives during a ceremony for Frontier Airlines inaugural flight from Miami to Nassau. L-R at Miami Airport is Barry Biffle, President & CEO, Frontier Airlines & Mrs. Linda Mackey, Consul General of Bahamas Consulate Miami. Frontier Airlines presented an airplane model & The Bahamas presented a photo by artist Jamaal Rolle.

I am honored and excited that Frontier Airlines has decided to partner with The Bahamas, particularly at this critical juncture.” — Minister of Tourism and Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 – Bahamas welcomes Frontier Airlines to Nassau at Lynden Pindling International Airport

The Bahamas welcomed Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight yesterday with great excitement as it landed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. Frontier is the first ultra-low-cost carrier to enter the Caribbean market with multiple travel days per week.

As travel continues a steady return, The Bahamas is eager to welcome back visitors with more flight options and deals this summer. Frontier will operate direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Nassau (NAS) four times a week, starting July 2021.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, was among the officials gathered at the Sir Lynden Airport this afternoon to greet the inaugural flight and he expressed warm words of welcome.

"I am honored and excited that Frontier Airlines has decided to partner with The Bahamas, particularly at this critical juncture, as we engage on the path of tourism recovery and economic restoration following a devastating hurricane and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. I take this opportunity to extend a warm Bahamian welcome to you and to express our sincere appreciation for your partnership."

The addition of Frontier Airlines to the growing number of air carriers servicing The Bahamas comes as a result of the ongoing drive by the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation and key industry partners to expand airlift to the destination. A robust increase in airlift from major source markets figures as a key element in the Ministry's overall strategy for tourism recovery.

"Frontier Airlines' multiple flights per week provide a breath of fresh air to our tourism economy as this air link connects our destination to the hub of the Southeastern USA, including Florida, a market from which we annually attract a significant share of our visitors," said Minister D'Aguilar.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful beaches and explore the exciting offerings of Nassau and Paradise Island.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

