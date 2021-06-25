Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Medicaid Provider Arrested for Stealing More Than $5,000 from Taxpayer-Funded Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office today arrested a Medicaid home and community-based services provider. According to an investigation by MFCU, Diane Ellis allegedly defrauded the Florida Medicaid program out of more than $5,000 over the course of three years.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Exploiting the taxpayer-funded Medicaid program, along with the vulnerable patients in need of care, will never be allowed in this state. Excellent work by my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in bringing this fraudster to justice.”

The investigation revealed that from Jan. 1, 2017 through Oct. 2, 2020, Ellis defrauded the Florida Medicaid program by submitting claims for services that overlapped multiple recipients and for services not rendered—including purported Medicaid services provided while Ellis also received payment for driving a school bus for Leon County Schools. Ellis is cited for billing deficiencies numerous times by the Florida Medicaid program and, on multiple occasions, billing for more than 24 hours’ worth of services in a single-day period.

Ellis is charged with one count of Medicaid provider fraud, $10,000 or less, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Ellis faces up to five years in prison.

The Attorney General’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit.

# # #

The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $26,329,510 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $19,747,136. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,582,374 and is funded by Florida.