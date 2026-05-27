Attorney General James Uthmeier Announces Conviction of Broward County Cocaine Trafficker for Running Family Drug Operation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the conviction of Broward County cocaine trafficker Teddy McCall, Jr. following a three-week jury trial prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution. McCall was found guilty on all counts relating to operating a cocaine trafficking organization that used family members to distribute narcotics throughout South Florida.

“This convicted criminal made drug trafficking into a family business,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Thanks to the relentless work of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, he will face a well-deserved mandatory minimum prison sentence.”

The case stemmed from a larger Broward County Sheriff’s Office wiretap investigation initiated seven years ago into a cocaine trafficking network operating in South Florida. Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that McCall directed a family-run trafficking organization involving his parents. Prosecutors proved McCall orchestrated the operation by directing drug transactions, collecting money, and using others to package and distribute cocaine.

During trial, the defense attempted to shift blame onto McCall’s parents, despite overwhelming evidence—including intercepted wire communications, surveillance footage, and physical evidence—showing he was the leader of the organization. Authorities recovered cocaine and trafficking paraphernalia, including two large cocaine presses, from the defendant’s warehouse and storage unit.

McCall was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, conspiracy to traffic cocaine (28-200 grams), trafficking cocaine (28-200 grams), possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, and two counts of ownership, lease, or rental of a space for trafficking.

McCall is set to be sentences on June 29 and faces at least 13 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Elisabeth Rodriguez and Jillian Tate.

###