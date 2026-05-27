Attorney General James Uthmeier Announces Charges in Multi-Circuit Organized Retail Theft Scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Johnny Batista, 19, Roberto Hernandez-Castro, 39, and Roberto Aldana Ferrera, 31, have all been charged in relation to orchestrating an organized retail theft scheme targeting hardware stores across Florida.

“This group of criminals carefully orchestrated thefts across at least thirteen counties to turn over illicit proceeds as quickly as possible,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “In Florida, our Organized Retail Theft Task Force will dismantle theft rings, keep retail costs low for consumers, and protect hard-working Floridians.”

“Thanks to the relentless work of our detectives, what began as a local hardware store burglary investigation quickly uncovered a much larger criminal operation tied to more than 30 cases across the State of Florida,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek. “This case is a testament to the dedication, experience, and investigative skill our detectives and statewide prosecutors bring to every case they face. I could not be more proud of the professionalism and determination displayed by our team throughout this investigation.”

The theft crew committed smash-and-grab burglaries at local hardware stores including Ferguson Waterworks, Grainger, Electric City, Sewell’s Hardware, and other small businesses. During each theft, the defendants would select as many high-end tools as possible, throw them in a large bin, and then exit the store without paying.

The stolen goods were then transported to Miami-Dade County, where they were sold. Thefts were committed across Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, Orange, Polk, Brevard, Seminole, St. Lucie, Indian River, Duval, Sarasota, and Pinellas counties. The thefts resulted in thousands of dollars in damages and hundreds of thousands in losses to the affected companies.

The defendants are charged as follows:

Racketeering

Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering

Burglary of a Structure Causing over $1000 in Damage (x5)

Attempted Burglary of a Structure Causing over $1000 in Damage (x2)

Grand Theft Causing Damage over $1000 (x3)

Possessing Burglary Tools (x15)

Attempted Burglary of Unoccupied Structure (x3)

Burglary of Occupied Structure

Burglary of Unoccupied Structure (x5)

Grand Theft $5000-$10,000 (x2)

Grand Theft $750-$5,000 (x4)

Johnny Batista is currently held in the Palm Beach County Jail. Roberto Aldana Ferrera is currently facing local charges in Georgia and will be extradited to Florida after those are resolved. Roberto Hernandez-Castro is currently at large and has an active arrest warrant.

If convicted as currently charged, all defendants face a maximum of life in the Florida Department of Corrections.

This investigation was led by the Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Chris Olowin in the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

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