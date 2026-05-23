Attorney General James Uthmeier Announces Jury Tampering Charges related to Tallahassee Drug Trafficking Trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Brad Gathers, 40, of Tallahassee, and Tanaya Harris, 24, of Tallahassee, are being charged for their roles in attempting to bribe a juror to sway the trial results in a Tallahassee drug trafficking case. The trial that Gathers and Harris attempted to intervene in concluded in November 2025 with guilty convictions for both defendants.

“Anyone who tries to undermine our justice system will find themselves behind bars,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Attempting to bribe a juror is beyond contempt, and I commend the juror in this case for upholding the law by immediately reporting this incident to the Court.”

Investigators determined that Brad Gathers is a close associate of the defendants, Delmetrice Rogers and Lasonya Savage, from the underlying drug trafficking trial. While the trial was ongoing, Gathers became aware that his then-girlfriend, Tanaya Harris, knew one of the jurors from childhood. Harris and Gathers then contacted the juror and attempted to bribe her with $10,000 to sway the results of the trial. The juror declined and immediately reported the incident to authorities. She was promptly removed from the jury and replaced by an alternate juror.

Gathers is charged with Tampering with a Court Official and Conspiracy to Tamper with a Court Official. Judge Everett granted a pretrial detention motion by the Office of Statewide Prosecution to ensure that Gathers will remain behind bars as he awaits trial. Harris is charged with Conspiracy to Tamper with a Court Official.

If convicted as charged, Gathers faces a maximum of life in the Florida Department of Corrections, while Harris faces up to 15 years.

This case will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Guillermo Vallejo in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

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