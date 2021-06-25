Safemoon Cash to Run Gate.io Listing Crowdfund Campaign
The tokenomics-supported and ownership-renounced cryptocurrency project Safemoon Cash aims to be listed on Gate.io, however it needs the community’s help.
Safemoon Cash (LBANK:SMC)LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tokenomics-supported and ownership-renounced cryptocurrency project Safemoon Cash aims to be listed on Gate.io, however it needs the community’s help.
With the explosion in popularity of cryptocurrency investment this year it is of course no surprise that all the centralised exchanges involved with cryptocurrency trading have hiked their listing prices. Gate.io is no exception. The Safemoon Cash Team is therefore turning to its community, and the wider cryptocurrency community, to donate to an end goal of listing on Gate.io.
This is strategically important as Gate.io is a top 10 cryptocurrency exchange by volume at a global level. Therefore, a listing on Gate.io could renew interest and investment in Safemoon Cash, specifically from those investors unfamiliar with DeFi BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain) tokens or those less comfortable with decentralised exchanges and wallets in general.
Aside from the potential for investors who choose to use Gate.io to acquire Safemoon Cash, there is also a marketing angle to consider. As previously stated, in the world of centralised cryptocurrency exchanges Gate.io is up there with the best of them, which would increase the exposure of the project to a wider audience. It is worth remembering that the more channels there are to promote the project, including social media, the better!
Team Safemoon Cash has some big plans in the form of introducing the Safemoon Cash Governance protocol in the near future, which will be a token supported by an ecosystem comprised of custom coded solutions that should drive investment and long term holding in Safemoon Cash itself.
The fundraising page can be found at the project’s website, https://www.safemooncash.org/gate-io
Connor Leach
Safemoon Cash
team@safemooncash.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn