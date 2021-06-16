Safemoon Cash unveils SMC Swap app
Safemoon Cash has just launched the Safemoon Cash Swap app. This app will help new investors acquire the token without the complexity of other DEX platforms.
Safemoon Cash (XT:SMC)NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safemoon Cash has just launched the Safemoon Cash Swap (SMC Swap) app, hosted at swap.safemooncash.org. This app will help new DeFi investors acquire the token without dealing with the complexity of other DEX platforms. The SMC Swap app has also attracted investors to stake Safemoon Cash and Binance coin together in a liquidity pool. This improves the token’s liquidity in addition to the automatic liquidity functionality built into the contract. Furthermore on the CEX-side of developments, Safemoon Cash should be listed on the LBANK exchange on 19 June 2021.
Safemoon Cash is a project on the Binance Smart Chain that is rug-proof, ownership renounced, and community-driven. Safemoon Cash’s ultimate price goal is 25% of Safemoon’s peak market capitalization. Safemoon Cash as a project is ambitious and ready to take on larger, more established tokens, with a vision of becoming a household name and a top 25 crypto project.
The Safemoon Cash Strategy Team believes in the strength and longevitiy of the project. Although inspired by Safemoon, Safemoon Cash is a separate project with what the Strategy Team believes to be superior tokenomics. The strength of the community is also admirable as demonstrated by price resilience in tough market conditions.
These are just some of the attributes which make Safemoon Cash an attractive investment prospect. The Strategy Team, as previously mentioned, is the core team of Safemoon Cash that explores use cases and direction for the token. It also ultimately drives the will of the community in any way it can, excepting requests for manual burns of Safemoon Cash itself. Its members include tech enthusiasts, software geniuses, graphic designers, and marketing specialists who all hold cryptocurrency as a concept in high regard.
Getting listed on LBANK is one of the milestones yet to be achieved by Safemoon Cash. It will complement other exchange listings that have previously been achieved.
To make a distinctive mark, Safemoon Cash will introduce some use cases to the crypto realm, which are mentioned in the white paper that is available to view at www.safemooncash.org.
Here is how Safemoon Cash tokenomics breaks down:
-Each transaction of Safemoon Cash is charged a 4% tax.
-From the fee from all transactions (buying, selling, or transfer) 2% is distributed to all those holding Safemoon Cash, meaning that just by having a balance, one will automatically be earning.
-The other 2% is diverted to the automated liquidity pool so as to create a gradually increasing price floor, thus, improving stability.
-Safemoon Cash as a project is community-owned as the contract is renounced and upon its launch liquidity was also burned. Therefore, it is truly a rug-proof token.
Members of the BSC community stealth-launched Safemoon Cash in April 2021. This happened after Safemoon hit a market capitalization of more than $4 billion. It is the early investors of Safemoon that reap the bulk of the rewards given Safemoon’s high transaction tax relative to Safemoon Cash. By comparison, Safemoon Cash offers a lower transaction tax that allows free entry and exit for all investors while still sufficiently rewarding holders.
The Safemoon Cash Team believes cryptocurrency is here to stay. Everyone involved with Safemoon Cash is dedicated to the project. The Strategy Team’s aim is to continuously develop the use cases of Safemoon Cash going forward to ensure the token continues to be fit for purpose as both an investment and as a cryptocurrency to be taken seriously for years to come. But they cannot do this alone, so join the movement today.
Connor Leach
Safemoon Cash
team@safemooncash.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn