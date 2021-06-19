LBank Lists Safemoon Cash
Safemoon Cash has launched on the LBank exchange today, paired with USDT.
Safemoon Cash (LBANK:SMC)
We are in the Top10 [sic] digital asset exchange in the world [with] over 4.8 million ... registered users and [an] average daily trading volume [that] reached 1 billion US dollars.”NEW YORK, USA, June 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safemoon Cash has launched on the LBank exchange today, paired with USDT. LBank claims itself, “the Top10 [sic] digital asset exchange in the world [with] over 4.8 million ... registered users and [an] average daily trading volume [that] reached 1 billion US dollars.” The Safemoon Cash Team hopes that this will complement other exchange launches to date, with a future focus specifically on Tier 1 and Tier 2 exchanges.
— Lbank
As many investors are now aware, Safemoon Cash is a rug proof, ownership renounced, community driven token project on the Binance Smart Chain that seeks to reach a price value of at least 25% of SafeMoon. Additionally, the project plans to deliver on use cases as laid out in the white paper.
From Local to Global
The listing on LBank will enhance the adoption of Safemoon Cash in the Chinese market, increasing brand recognition in the region. As previously mentioned, the exchange has a high daily trading volume that should help to bolster continued interest and investment in Safemoon Cash. The increased volume of trades resulting from the listing is likely to further contribute to price floor stability and stable long term growth. Another benefit of LBank is that it supports the reflections which are a core part of the Safemoon Cash tokenomics, rewarding investors who hold the token with 2% of the value of all transactions.
With the expansion of the project, Safemoon Cash has added and is continuing to recruit administration and moderation teams for multiple countries around the world. The Strategy Team within Safemoon Cash wish to push the token forward in multiple markets in a localized manner. This means that each locale is able to promote the project by way of its own approach, but of course falling under the umbrella of the Safemoon Cash family code of ethics and conduct.
It is the wish of the Strategy Team to develop Safemoon Cash in as many markets as possible to make the token truly universal to all, with no cultural constraints or investment barriers to entry.
Having stated the above, the Team always wish the community to be safe, so if there are any concerns with global operations, investors are most welcome to give feedback via the Telegram group or email which can be found at: www.safemooncash.org
Future Plans
Safemoon Cash together with the planned Safemoon Cash Governance token should provide a complete solution for a widely accepted betting and payment method as far as is practicable.
The other purpose of the Safemoon Cash Governance token will be to facilitate community voting on the project going forward and to provide flexibility that is not afforded by the original contract, for example manual burns. The Strategy Team understand this is an area of great interest for much of the community.
This vision should ensure that the project as a whole is fit for purpose as an investment and as a bona fide source of currency for day to day life.
Connor Leach
Safemoon Cash
team@safemooncash.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn