Florida PSC Presents Triple E Award to Wendover Art

TALLAHASSEE — There’s an art to making art and there’s an art to creating energy efficiency, both of which Wendover Art Group has creatively mastered. Their recent energy efficiency achievements earned this company, located in Largo, the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts. Wendover Art Group, creators of hand-crafted domestically made, unique art, consulted with their local utility, Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke), to save energy and reduce costs. They agreed to the following energy efficient measures in their facility: Roof Top Recommissioning and Coil Cleaning. As a result of these measures, they qualified for more than $10,000 in incentives through Duke’s Energy Efficiency Program and is projected to save an estimated 70,000 kilowatt-hours annually. “We’re very pleased with the partnership and our commitment of corporate social responsibility,” said Kristina Velazquez, Senior Human Resources Coordinator. “Wendover is focused on building long-term partnerships, so we have a commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business, including our pledge to keeping manufacturing costs down so that our product remains affordable for our customers.” “We know customers, like Wendover Art Group, are looking for energy solutions that can create real changes in their monthly usage while helping their bottom line,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Our team designs innovative solutions that fit within the customers’ existing infrastructure, and we also create renewable energy solutions that help them achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals.” Covering the state’s five major geographic areas, each quarter the PSC presents its Triple E Award to a local business that has accomplished superior energy efficiency. Look for past Triple E Award recipients under Hot Topics on the PSC’s homepage, www.FloridaPSC.com. The PSC encourages cost-effective conservation and renewable energy to reduce the use of fossil fuels and defer the need for new generating capacity through the Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. About Wendover Art Hand-crafted, domestically made, unique, highest quality, and breadth of selection describes the art created by Wendover Art Group. The company sources art from artists around the world so their customers – retailers and designers of commercial and residential spaces – have access to the art they need at an excellent price for any project. In addition to their own work, Wendover Art has licensed collections with many top interior designers, such as Thom Filicia, Lillian August, Nathan Turner and more. All of the art is designed and made in our state-of-the-art facility in Largo, Florida (Tampa/St. Petersburg area). Wendover Art Group also has offices in Atlanta, GA and showrooms across the country. For more information, visit their website: http://www.wendoverart.com/. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.