Great Stories Come to Life in Guanajuato
Discover the heart and soul of authentic Mexico in beautiful Guanajuato. A place of astonishing diversity and centuries of history, culture and tradition.
Guanajuato offers great connectivity. The Bajio International Airport receives weekly flights from multiple destinations facilitating access to and from anywhere in the United States and Canada.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant state of Guanajuato, located in the heart of Mexico, pulsates with a distinct beat. Culture forms the strong backbone uniting everything Guanajuato offers. Its capital Guanajuato city with San Miguel de Allende holds UNESCO World Heritage designation. This rich historical context, and its colorful past make Guanajuato an ideal destination for different types of tourism.
Because of its central location, Guanajuato holds the essence of Mexican culture, including monuments, museums, a diversity of regional cuisines, festivals, and artistic events throughout the year, and much more. Most inviting of all, is the warmth of its people.
Guanajuato offers great connectivity. The Bajio International Airport strategically located at the center of the state, receives weekly flights from 16 destinations facilitating access to and from anywhere in the United States and Canada. With direct flights from Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston. As well as, from Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.
And offers unforgettable experiences, with accommodation to please everyone, from top hotel brands for business travelers to exclusive boutique hotels, as well as country inns and campgrounds for families, honeymooners, and solo travelers.
Activities include tours of some of Mexico’s finest vineyards and this year the state of Guanajuato will also host the Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles in November and December, an event that evaluates and awards wines from Mexico, and where wine producers, oenologists and entrepreneurs exhibit their best products.
Guanajuato’s International Hot Air Balloon is an annual event that takes place in León, México every November and is currently ranked among the 3 top Balloon events in the world. Another world class event, the International Film Festival, in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg and Goethe Institute, enables filmmakers and Mexican and German producers to develop their projects.
A highlight of any visit is the Cervantino International Festival in October. Dedicated to the author of Don Quixote de la Mancha, the most famous novel in the Spanish language, this three-week event is the most renowned of its kind in Latin American, offering a mix of music, theatre, arts, literature, and film.
Guanajuato is also host of the third date of the FIA World Rally Championship and is considered one of the best races throughout the year. It takes place on dirt roads that surround the cities of León, Guanajuato and Silao.
If Guanajuato sounds like a romantic destination, it is. For wedding tourism, the most popular romance settings are Cristo Rey, Basilica of Our Lady of Guanajuato, San Miguel Arcangel Parish and Expiatorio Temple; with special mention to former Haciendas, Gardens, Vineyards and Bocaminas.
This is also the place for internationally celebrated cuisine with traditional dishes such as the Mining Enchiladas, or the traditional Otomi and Purepecha that have achieved national fame. Gourmet tours can be organized through circuits specialized in products such as Cajeta (Mexican caramel sauce), strawberries, cheeses, Nopal cactus, Tequila, and Mezcal.
Live Great Stories in GUANAJUATO!
